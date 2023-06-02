Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $622,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,055,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 209,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,942. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

About Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

