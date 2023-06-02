Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $9.00. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.
Intchains Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
