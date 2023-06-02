Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $9.00. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

