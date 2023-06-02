Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

ITRG stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

