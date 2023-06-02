Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Integra Resources Price Performance
ITRG stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
Institutional Trading of Integra Resources
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.