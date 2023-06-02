Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.00. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 97,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.57.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

