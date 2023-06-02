International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

