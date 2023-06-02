Internet Computer Price Tops $4.78 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $17.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00017601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,900,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,428,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.