Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 11.8%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 9,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 2,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Interra Copper Stock Down 13.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

