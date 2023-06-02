Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

VBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.