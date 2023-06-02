Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
VBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
