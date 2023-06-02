Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 613,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,325 shares.The stock last traded at $19.02 and had previously closed at $18.99.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $645,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.