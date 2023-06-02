Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 99,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,140. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

