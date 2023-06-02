Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

