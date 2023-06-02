Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 1,310,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

