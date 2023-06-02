Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

