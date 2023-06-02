iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 774,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 962,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 117,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 176,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

