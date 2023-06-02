iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

IJR traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 3,830,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,991. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.