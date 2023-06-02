iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,911. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

