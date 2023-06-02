iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

