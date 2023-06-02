iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $24.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,091. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

