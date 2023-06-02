iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 389,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 139,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.49 and had previously closed at $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

