iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 278,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

