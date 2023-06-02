iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

