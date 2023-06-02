iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 252,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 126,479 shares.The stock last traded at $36.42 and had previously closed at $36.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,856,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

