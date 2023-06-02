iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 540,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,742. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.