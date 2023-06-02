iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 50,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 45,048 shares.The stock last traded at $71.20 and had previously closed at $69.88.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 402,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

