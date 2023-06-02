iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.60

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.60 and last traded at $151.60, with a volume of 54651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

