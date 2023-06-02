iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $556,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.33. 3,817,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,575. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

