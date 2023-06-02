iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. 440,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,678. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

