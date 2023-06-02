ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.07

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 41719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

ITOCHU Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in ITOCHU by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth $18,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

