Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.74

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 256061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.