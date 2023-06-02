Jason Marc Adler Acquires 37,500 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,008.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 25th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

Cronos Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

