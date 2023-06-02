Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $198,287.04.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 268,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,936. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Impinj by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.