Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.39 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $145,444.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,243.92 or 0.99970085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964366 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,822.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

