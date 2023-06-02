Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 2,446,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,175,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Specifically, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,781 shares of company stock worth $987,474. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.