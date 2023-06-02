John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,398,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 91.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $612,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 12,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,792. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.