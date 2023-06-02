John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JHML traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 9,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $738.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

