Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 560.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.43. 3,072,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,290. The company has a market capitalization of $406.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.