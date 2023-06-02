Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.92

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.92 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.30). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,289,751 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £464.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,568.57, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($36,146.81). Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.