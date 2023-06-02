Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 10,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.