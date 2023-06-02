Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMAT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 10,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $49.50.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
