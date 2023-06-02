Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 273,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $253.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day moving average is $259.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $287.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

