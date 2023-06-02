Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0432 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $21,741.10 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.09 or 1.00010577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04222601 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,449.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

