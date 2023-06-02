JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 106,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $58.05.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

