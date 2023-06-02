JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $267.35

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.35 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.35). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.31), with a volume of 41,543 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £218.40 million, a PE ratio of -394.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.50.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

