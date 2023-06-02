K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 14.3%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 488,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 206,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

K9 Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.24.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

