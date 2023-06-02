Kadena (KDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.43 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Kadena has a total market cap of $172.43 million and $2.16 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Kadena
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,299,261 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
