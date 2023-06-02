Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $287.90 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,880,385,004 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,870,881,883.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01630613 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,533,226.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

