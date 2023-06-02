KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.11

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $15.98. KE shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 2,975,240 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

KE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in KE by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

