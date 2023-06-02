Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.37 and traded as high as C$30.60. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.30, with a volume of 2,017,293 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.27.

Keyera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.37.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 122.29%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

