Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,075. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

