Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Kinnevik Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
