Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.20 ($18.49) and last traded at €17.38 ($18.69). Approximately 10,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.82 ($19.16).

Koenig & Bauer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $287.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.67.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

